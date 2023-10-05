News & Insights

Sanofi to explore acquisition of cancer drugmaker Mirati- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

October 05, 2023 — 03:08 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Paris-based drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA is exploring a potential acquisition of cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics MRTX.O, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty they will result in an agreement, the report said, adding that Mirati could also attract interest from other suitors.

A Sanofi spokesperson responded to a Reuters' request saying the company does not comment on market rumors. Mirati, whose shares rose 25.48% to $53.83, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Mirati's lung cancer drug, Krazati, had received the U.S. health regulator's nod in December to treat adults with advanced lung cancer.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

