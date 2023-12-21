News & Insights

Markets
SNY

Sanofi To Discontinue Development Program Of Tusamitamab Ravtansine As CARMEN-LC03 Trial Fails

December 21, 2023 — 02:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said the company is discontinuing the global clinical development program of tusamitamab ravtansine. An Independent Data Monitoring Committee found that tusamitamab ravtansine as a monotherapy did not meet dual primary endpoint of progression-free survival compared to docetaxel. Sanofi said it will continue exploring the potential of antibody tusamitamab-based ADCs and CEACAM5 research in several types of cancer.

Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development, said: "Although the results are not what we hoped for, our research and work to advance potentially transformative therapies in areas of high unmet need for people living with cancer will not stop. We will continue to explore the potential of CEACAM5 as a biomarker in cancer types where it is highly expressed."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.