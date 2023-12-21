Sanofi To Discontinue Development Program Of Tusamitamab Ravtansine As CARMEN-LC03 Trial Fails

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said the company is discontinuing the global clinical development program of tusamitamab ravtansine. An Independent Data Monitoring Committee found that tusamitamab ravtansine as a monotherapy did not meet dual primary endpoint of progression-free survival compared to docetaxel. Sanofi said it will continue exploring the potential of antibody tusamitamab-based ADCs and CEACAM5 research in several types of cancer.

Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development, said: "Although the results are not what we hoped for, our research and work to advance potentially transformative therapies in areas of high unmet need for people living with cancer will not stop. We will continue to explore the potential of CEACAM5 as a biomarker in cancer types where it is highly expressed."

