US Markets
LLY

Sanofi to cut price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% in US

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

March 16, 2023 — 04:45 pm EDT

Written by Patrick Wingrove and Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Adds background

March 16 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA SASY.PA said on Thursday it will cut U.S. list prices for its most-prescribed insulin product, Lantus, starting next year after a similar move by rivals Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO and Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N.

The French drugmaker will also set a $35 cap on out-of-pocket costs for Lantus for all patients with commercial insurance.

The move comes as U.S. President Joe Biden has pushed to extend to most Americans the $35 cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs made available to Medicare recipients by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Sanofi will also cut the list price for a type of fast-acting insulin, Apidra, by 70%, that helps to lower blood sugar levels in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly bowed to political pressure earlier this month to make these life-sustaining diabetes treatments more affordable.

(Reporting by Patrick Wingrove in New York and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.