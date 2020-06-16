Sanofi To Create Production Site, Research Center In France Dedicated To Vaccines

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced the company will invest 610 million euros to create a production site and research center in France with both dedicated to vaccines. The company will create its Evolutive Vaccine Facility in Neuville sur Saône with an investment of 490 million euros over a five-year period. Sanofi has also committed to investing 120 million euros to create a new R&D center to develop future vaccines.

"By investing in a new industrial site and a R&D center, Sanofi positions France at the core of its strategy, aiming to make France a world-class center of excellence in vaccine research and production," said Paul Hudson, CEO at Sanofi.

