Sanofi to buy U.S.-based Amunix Pharma for about $1 bln

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Sanofi SA SASY.PA said on Tuesday it will buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc for an upfront payment of about $1 billion.

Sanofi said it will also pay Amunix up to $225 million based on certain future development milestones.

