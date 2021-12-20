Sanofi to buy U.S.-based Amunix Pharma for about $1 bln
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Sanofi SA SASY.PA said on Tuesday it will buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc for an upfront payment of about $1 billion.
Sanofi said it will also pay Amunix up to $225 million based on certain future development milestones.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru)
