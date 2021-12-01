Sanofi To Buy Austrian Biotech Firm Origimm Biotechnology - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced Wednesday that it entered into an agreement to acquire Austrian privately owned biotechnology company Origimm Biotechnology GmbH.

The acquisition is expected to close early December 2021.

Origimm specializes in the discovery of virulent skin microbiome components and antigens from bacteria causing skin disease, such as acne.

The transaction will add ORI-001 to Sanofi's early-stage pipeline. ORI-001 is a therapeutic vaccine candidate for acne vulgaris based on recombinant proteins, which entered preliminary clinical studies in the third quarter.

In parallel, Sanofi is working to develop additional antigen versions and expects to leverage its next-generation mRNA platform in a comprehensive Ph1/2 trial to start in 2023.

With the acquisition, Sanofi said it continues executing its global Play to Win strategy, pursuing growth opportunities and building an industry-leading vaccines pipeline.

Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sanofi Pasteur, said, "The acquisition of Origimm further broadens our vaccines R&D pipeline with a first vaccine candidate against acne, a high medical need for millions of teenagers and adults. Welcoming Origimm within Sanofi expands our area of expertise by bringing extensive know-how in the field of skin microbiome and skin immunology. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of this candidate."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.