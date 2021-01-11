Sanofi To Acquire Kymab Adding KY1005 To Its Pipeline - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) has agreed to acquire Kymab for an upfront payment of approximately $1.1 billion and up to $350 million upon achievement of certain milestones. The acquisition will add KY1005 to the company's pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key immune system regulator OX40L. Sanofi expects to complete the acquisition in the first half of 2021.

Kymab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing fully human monoclonal antibody therapeutics with a focus on immune mediated diseases and immuno-oncology using its integrated platforms collectively called IntelliSelect.

