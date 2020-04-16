Sanofi teams up with U.S. firm Luminostics on developing COVID-19 testing app

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi SASY.PA and U.S. start-up technology company Luminostics said they were joining up to work on developing a smartphone-based self-testing solution to see if someone has the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Luminostics would contribute its proprietary technology for consumer-diagnostics for COVID-19 testing while Sanofi would bring its clinical research testing experience and capabilities, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.