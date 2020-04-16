US Markets

Sanofi teams up with U.S. firm Luminostics on developing COVID-19 testing app

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
French healthcare company Sanofi and U.S. start-up technology company Luminostics said they were joining up to work on developing a smartphone-based self-testing solution to see if someone has the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Luminostics would contribute its proprietary technology for consumer-diagnostics for COVID-19 testing while Sanofi would bring its clinical research testing experience and capabilities, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

