Sanofi targets Dupixent peak sales of over 13 bln euros

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - French healthcare group Sanofi SASY.PA, which lagged rivals in the race for COVID-19 vaccines, raised on Tuesday its peak sales target for eczema-treatment product Dupixent to more than 13 billion euros ($14.3 billion).

"This new ambition does not include potential for additional sales ambition upgrade from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with pivotal readouts anticipated in 2023," Sanofi said in a statement.

This month, analysts at investment bank JP Morgan had said they expected Sanofi to raise its peak sales guidance for Dupixent to about $15 billion.

Sanofi is working with British partner GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sanofi also announced on Tuesday a partnership with U.S company IGM Biosciences in the field of treatments for oncology, immunology and inflammation.

