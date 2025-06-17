Sanofi Successfully Prices Offering Of EUR 1.5 Bln Of Notes Across 2 Tranches

Markets
(RTTNews) - French AI-powered biopharma company Sanofi SA (SNY) announced Tuesday it has successfully priced its offering of 1.5 billion of notes across 2 tranches.

The 750 million fixed-rate notes, due June 2029, bearing interest at an annual rate of 2.625%, and the 750 million fixed-rate notes, due June 2032, bearing interest at an annual rate of 3.000%.

The notes are being issued off the company's Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Sanofi intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

The transaction has been led by Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets as Global Coordinators, and Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC and Societe Generale, all as Joint Lead Managers.

