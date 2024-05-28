Sanofi Strikes Deal with Novavax on COVID-19 Vaccine

Sanofi (SNY) has released an update.

Sanofi has announced a co-exclusive licensing agreement with Novavax to enhance global access to a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine and to develop novel flu-COVID-19 combination vaccines, with plans to co-commercialize Novavax’s adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine from 2025. The deal includes an upfront payment of $500 million to Novavax, potential milestones up to $1.2 billion, and double-digit percentage royalties on sales. Sanofi will also take a minority stake in Novavax, underlining the partnership’s commitment to broadening vaccine availability and advancing public health.

