News & Insights

Markets
NVAX

Sanofi Strikes COVID-19 Vaccine Agreement With Novavax; To Take Minority Stake

May 10, 2024 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and Novavax Inc. (NVAX) announced a co-exclusive licensing agreement to co-commercialize COVID-19 vaccine and develop Novel COVID-19-Influenza combination vaccines. In addition, Sanofi will take a minority equity stake below 5% in Novavax.

The agreement encompasses several key terms: a co-exclusive license for global co-commercialization of Novavax's current standalone adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine, with exceptions for countries covered by existing Advance Purchase Agreements and in India, Japan, and South Korea due to preexisting partnership agreements; a sole license to employ Novavax's adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine alongside Sanofi's flu vaccines, while Novavax maintains the rights to develop its own COVID-19-Influenza Combination vaccine; a non-exclusive license for utilizing Novavax's adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine in combination with non-flu vaccines; and a non-exclusive license for incorporating the Matrix-M adjuvant in vaccine products.

As per the terms of the licensing deal, Novavax will receive an upfront payment of $500 million and up to $700 million in development, regulatory and launch milestones, up to $1.2 billion in total.

Commencing in 2025, Sanofi will record sales of Novavax's adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine and will provide backing for specific research and development, regulatory, and commercial expenditures.

Novavax will receive tiered double-digit percentage royalty payments on sales by Sanofi of COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19-Influenza Combination vaccines.

Sanofi will be solely responsible for development and commercialization of any novel flu-COVID-19 combination vaccine containing a Sanofi flu vaccine.

Outside of the collaboration, each party may develop and commercialize their own COVID-19-Influenza combination vaccines and adjuvanted products at their own cost.

Novavax is entitled to additional launch and sales milestone opportunities of up to $200 million, plus mid-single digit royalties for each additional Sanofi vaccine product developed under a non-exclusive license with Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant technology.

Meanwhile, Novavax said it now expects total revenue for fiscal year 2024 to be in the range of $400 million - $600 million compared to the prior estimation of $800 million - $1.00 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX
SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.