Sanofi Stock Is Undervalued, J.P. Morgan Says

European pharmaceutical and biotech fundamentals will be strong in 2020, according to a note Monday from European-based analysts at J.P. Morgan.

European pharmaceutical and biotech fundamentals will be strong in 2020, according to J.P. Morgan.

European pharmaceutical and biotech fundamentals will be strong in 2020, according to a note Monday from European-based analysts at J.P. Morgan.

J.P. Morgan’s Richard Vosser upgraded Sanofi (ticker: SAN.France) to Overweight from Neutral, and named Roche (ROG.Switzerland), Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.Copenhagen), and AstraZeneca (AZN) as top picks. Yet he downgraded Galapagos (GLPG), the midsize biotech that signed a collaboration deal with Gilead (GILD) in mid-2019, saying that the potential upside from coming catalysts was already priced in.

“2019 a difficult act to follow,” Vosser wrote of Galapagos.

Yet for the bulk of the category, Vosser was upbeat. “While U.S. health-care reform headlines could introduce short-term share-price volatility, fundamentally we expect no changes to near-term estimates and see only limited long-term risk to earnings,” he wrote.

Galapagos didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the downgrade.

The back story. The MSCI Europe Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology & Life Sciences index gained 25.2% in 2019. The FTSE World was up 24.2% in 2019. Galapagos’s sponsored ADR rose 125.5% in 2019, while Sanofi’s sponsored ADR was up 15.6%.

What’s new. Vosser wrote Monday that Sanofi’s valuation is low relative to competitors with similar growth profiles.

“For the last 5 years Sanofi has traded at a discount to the sector reflecting the slow growth outlook and limited pipeline opportunities,” he wrote. “As we look at the position of the business today we see Sanofi’s growth profile heading towards the sector level, driven by Dupixent, cost savings and vaccine growth.”

Sanofi’s new CEO, Paul Hudson, is undertaking a plan to narrow Sanofi’s focus, discontinuing research in certain disease areas.

Vosser upgraded Sanofi to Overweight, up from Neutral, and set a price target for the company’s French-traded shares of €103 (about $115.23).

As for Galapagos, Vosser downgraded the stock to Neutral after its blockbuster 2019. “GLPG shares more than doubled in 2019 driven by the successful clinical trial read outs of the FINCH 1 and 3 studies of filgotinib in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and the transformational deal with Gilead,” Vosser wrote. He wrote that there are potential positive catalysts in 2020, but that they seem to already be factored into the share price.

Vosser downgraded Galapagos’s ADR to Neutral, from Overweight, and set a new price target of $205.

Looking forward. Among Vosser’s top picks for 2020 was Roche, which he wrote has “greatest potential for earnings upgrades.” As for Novo Nordisk, Vosser wrote that he saw the firm “entering a period of superior growth...not fully reflected in its valuation.”

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

