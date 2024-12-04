News & Insights

Sanofi to spend $1.05B building insulin manufacturing base in China, WSJ says

December 04, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Sanofi (SNY) intends to spend about $1.05B building a new insulin manufacturing base in China, Kimberley Kao of The Wall Street Journal reports. The company said the investment will enhance the production and manufacturing of insulin. The new base will be located in Yizhuang, Beijing and marks the second production base in the capital.

