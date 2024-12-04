Sanofi to spend $1.05B building insulin manufacturing base in China, WSJ says

Sanofi (SNY) intends to spend about $1.05B building a new insulin manufacturing base in China, Kimberley Kao of The Wall Street Journal reports. The company said the investment will enhance the production and manufacturing of insulin. The new base will be located in Yizhuang, Beijing and marks the second production base in the capital.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SNY:
- Sanofi price target raised to EUR 105 from EUR 100 at JPMorgan
- Sanofi price target lowered to EUR 85 from EUR 90 at Deutsche Bank
- AstraZeneca (AZN) Sees Its Cancer Drug Added to China’s Reimbursement List
- Sanofi (SNY) Is Seeking to Change How It Gives Discounts to Hospitals
- Sanofi planning changes to 340B hospital drug discount plan, WSJ reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.