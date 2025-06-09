Markets
Sanofi Speeds Up Global Beyfortus Shipments Ahead Of 2025-2026 RSV Season

June 09, 2025 — 01:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sanofi S.A. (SNYNF, SNY) is speeding up the global distribution of Beyfortus (nirsevimab) to ensure healthcare providers have access well in advance of the 2025-2026 RSV season. Shipments will begin in early third quarter, months ahead of the typical RSV season, which runs from November to March. The proactive approach helps providers prepare for immunizations in the early fall and ensures a steady supply, the French drug major said in a statement on Monday.

Since its launch, Beyfortus has remained in high demand as the only RSV protection designed for all infants, offering strong and lasting efficacy, the company said.

To meet growing needs, Sanofi, in partnership with AstraZeneca, has significantly increased production, tripling capacity and doubling manufacturing sites since 2023. Supply for the upcoming season already matches last year's total distribution, with ongoing production ensuring continued availability.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
