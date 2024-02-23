Sanofi (SNYNF) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 117.27

The average one-year price target for Sanofi (OTCPK:SNYNF) has been revised to 117.27 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 110.31 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 88.55 to a high of 144.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.63% from the latest reported closing price of 94.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanofi. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNYNF is 0.66%, a decrease of 5.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.30% to 22,449K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,655K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,518K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNYNF by 4.90% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,182K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNYNF by 4.50% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,929K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNYNF by 4.38% over the last quarter.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,650K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNYNF by 7.53% over the last quarter.

JAGLX - Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Class T holds 1,323K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNYNF by 6.36% over the last quarter.

