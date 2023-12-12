Sanofi (SNY) Terminates Pompe Disease Deal as FTC Objects

Sanofi SNY announced that it is canceling its previously announced licensing agreement with private biotech Maze Therapeutics for the latter’s Pompe Disease candidate, MZE001. Sanofi decided to terminate the deal due to the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) announcement that it is seeking a preliminary injunction against the deal. The FTC has issued an administrative complaint and authorized a lawsuit in federal court.

MZE001 is a glycogen synthase 1 (GYS1) inhibitor, which recently completed phase I development for Pompe disease, a rare degenerative muscle disorder. If eventually approved, MZE001 would become the first oral medication available for Pompe disease patients.

Sanofi already has a Pompe disease product in its portfolio called Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is approved for late-onset Pompe disease.

Sanofi’s stock has declined 2.6% so far this year against the industry’s rise of 4.3%.



The FTC decided to block the deal, valued at up to $755 million, as it believes that Sanofi’s exclusive licensing deal will eliminate future competition in the Pompe disease market. The FTC explained that Sanofi’s Pompe disease product is intravenously administered, whereas Maze’s MZE001 is an oral tablet taken twice daily and holds the potential to significantly reduce patient burden. If approved, it would have been a significant threat to Sanofi’s market share for Nexviazyme as it may see much higher demand due to its benefit of lower treatment burden.

The proposed acquisition would have allowed Sanofi to price its Pompe disease drugs higher, leveraging its monopoly position. This may have deprived patients of lower-priced medicines.

Sanofi believes that the FTC’s decision could result in a long litigation and thus terminated the deal.

Sanofi currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

