Sanofi (SNY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sanofi (SNY) closed at $54.18, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 13.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.

Sanofi will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, down 14.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.27 billion, up 3.85% from the year-ago period.

SNY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $48.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.15% and +8.3%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sanofi. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sanofi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Sanofi currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.3, which means Sanofi is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SNY has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SNY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

