Sanofi (SNY) Stock Outperforms Industry YTD: What's Next?

Sanofi’s SNY Specialty Care unit is on a strong footing, particularly with the outstanding growth trajectory of its blockbuster immunology drug Dupixent, which has become the key top-line driver for the company.

Dupixent is now annualizing at close to €9.0 billion in sales after around five years on the market. Dupixent is approved in the United States and EU for five type II inflammatory diseases, namely severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, severe asthma, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis. Dupixent enjoys strong demand trends across all approved indications and geographies.

The frequent label expansion approvals are driving the drug’s sales higher. With accelerating outside U.S. revenues, multiple approvals for new indications and the expected expansion in younger patient populations, its sales are likely to rise further.

Sanofi expects Dupixent to achieve more than €13 billion in peak sales and €10 billion in 2023.

Sanofimarkets Dupixent in partnership with Regeneron REGN. While sales are recorded by Sanofi, Regeneron records its share of profits/losses in connection with global sales of Dupixent.

The company has also launched several new drugs in the past couple of years and is expanding its pipeline through M&A deals. Key recent approvals/launches include Altuviiio (efanesoctocog alfa), Sanofi’s novel recombinant factor VIII therapy, which was approved for hemophilia A in the United States in February 2023 while Sanofi and partner AstraZeneca’s AZN Beyfortus antibody for respiratory syncytial virus or RSV protection in all infants was approved in the United States in July 2023 and in the EU in November 2022.

Sanofi believes that its three new products launched/added in 2023, Altuviiio, AstraZeneca partnered Beyfortus and Tzield (added from the April 2023 acquisition Provention Bio) together can add up to at least €5 billion in peak sales. These drugs are expected to make up for the potential impact of generic competition on Aubagio. Aubagio generics were launched in the United States in March 2023 while in Europe, generics are expected to be launched in the fourth quarter.

Sanofi also possesses one of the world’s leading vaccine operations, with annual sales of more than €5 billion in the past five years. The company’s portfolio includes pediatric vaccines, influenza vaccines, adult and adolescent booster vaccines, meningitis vaccines and travel and endemic vaccines. Sanofi also has a strong position in both seasonal and pre-pandemic influenza vaccine spaces. Sanofi expects annual net sales to be more than €10 billion from its Vaccines unit by 2030, backed by its innovation efforts. It expects to deliver mid-to-high single-digit sales growth in its Vaccines unit.

Sanofi faces its share of headwinds like weak performance of diabetes drugs and recent negative pipeline development. Nonetheless, continued strong sales of Dupixent, contributions from new product launches, pipeline progress and regulatory updates should keep the stock afloat.

