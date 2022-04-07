Sanofi (SNY) Stock Outperforms Industry YTD: What Lies Ahead?

French drugmaker Sanofi’s SNY stock has risen 8.1% this year so far compared with the industry’s increase of 5.4%. Here we discuss some factors driving the stock and its outlook for the future.



Sanofi and partner Regeneron’s REGN immunology medicine, Dupixent, has become the key top-line driver. Dupixent is now approved in the United States and the EU for three type II inflammatory diseases, namely severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, severe asthma and moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in different patient populations. The frequent label expansion approvals are driving the drug’s sales higher. With outside U.S. revenues accelerating and multiple approvals for new indications and expansion in younger patient populations expected in the near future, its sales are expected to rise further. Sanofi expects Dupixent to achieve more than €10 billion in peak sales.

Dupixent is being jointly marketed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. Sanofi records global net product sales of Dupixent while Regeneron records its share of profits/losses in connection with global sales of the drug.

Sanofi possesses one of the world’s leading vaccine operations, with total annual sales of more than €5 billion in the past five years. Its vaccine unit has become the primary top-line driver. Sanofi expects sales in its Vaccine unit to grow at a mid-to-high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Sanofi’s R&D pipeline is strong. Several data read-outs are expected in 2022.It has also launched several new drugs in the past couple of years. Some recent key drug approvals in the United States are Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa) for the treatment of late-onset Pompe disease, a rare degenerative muscle disorder and Enjaymo (sutimlimab-jome) for hemolysis in adult patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD), a rare blood disorder, in 2021.

Sanofi is also expanding its pipeline through M&A deals. In 2021, Sanofi announced six bolt-on acquisitions to strengthen its position in immunology, oncology and vaccines. The acquisition of Translate Bio in September 2021 has accelerated Sanofi’s efforts to develop transformative vaccines and therapies using mRNA technology. The Kadmon acquisition added Rezurock, Kadmon’s FDA-approved treatment for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD), to Sanofi’s portfolio.

Conclusion

Sanofi faces its share of headwinds, including a weak performance of the Diabetes unit and generic competition for many drugs. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has resulted in a slowdown in new patient starts of some drugs. Nonetheless, the strong performance of Dupixent, consistent pipeline innovation and regular accretive collaboration deals should keep the stock afloat in 2022 and thereafter.

Sanofi currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

