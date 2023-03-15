Sanofi (SNY) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sanofi (SNY) closed at $47.57, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 0.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sanofi as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Sanofi is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.27 billion, up 3.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $48.91 billion, which would represent changes of +1.15% and +8.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sanofi. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.23% lower within the past month. Sanofi is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Sanofi's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.95.

Also, we should mention that SNY has a PEG ratio of 1.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SNY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.