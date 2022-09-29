Sanofi (SNY) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

Sanofi (SNY) closed at $38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 6.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.04% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sanofi as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.98%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.66 billion, up 2.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.14 per share and revenue of $45.6 billion, which would represent changes of +6.7% and +2.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sanofi should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher within the past month. Sanofi is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sanofi is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.2.

It is also worth noting that SNY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SNY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



