Sanofi (SNY) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

Sanofi (SNY) closed the most recent trading day at $47.55, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.08% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Sanofi will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.27 billion, up 3.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $48.91 billion, which would represent changes of +1.15% and +8.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sanofi. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.01% lower. Sanofi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Sanofi currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14, so we one might conclude that Sanofi is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that SNY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.