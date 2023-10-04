Sanofi (SNY) Signs Deal to Co-Develop Teva's IBD Candidate

Sanofi SNY announced a strategic collaboration with Teva Pharmaceuticals TEVA to co-develop and co-commercialize TEVA’s novel anti-TL1A therapy, TEV’574, for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease, which are the two types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Per the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will make an upfront payment of $500 million (€469 million) to Teva, along with additional payments of up to $1 billion (€940 million), upon achieving certain developmental and launch-based milestones.

TEV’574 is currently in phase IIb development for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, collectively known as IBD, for which there is a high unmet medical need. Both Sanofi and Teva believe that the investigational candidate, TEV’574, has the potential to become a best-in-class option for people living with IBD. Initial data from the studies are expected in 2024.

The collaboration agreement states that Sanofi and Teva will equally share the development costs of TEV’574 globally, as well as net profits and losses in major markets. In other markets, SNY will be liable to make tiered royalty payments to Teva on the net sales of TEV’574. Sanofi will lead the upcoming phase III development program for TEV’574.

Furthermore, Teva will lead the commercialization of TEV’574 in Europe, Israel and specified other countries, while SNY will have exclusive rights to lead the commercialization of TEV’574 in North America, Japan, other parts of Asia and the rest of the world.

The closing of the transaction is subject to meeting certain customary closing conditions.

Per Sanofi, approximately 10 million people worldwide live with IBD. This condition is characterized by the chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract and could lead to serious damage if left untreated for a prolonged period. Common symptoms of IBD include persistent diarrhea, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, fatigue and weight loss.

