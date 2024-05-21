Sanofi (SNY) Signs Deal for AI-Powered Drug Development

Sanofi SNY announced that it has entered into a first-in-class artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration with Formation Bio and OpenAI to build AI-powered software to expedite the development of drugs.

Formation Bio is a tech-driven, AI-native pharma company focused on bringing new treatments to patients with more efficient drug development, while OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company.

Per the press release, the companies are collaborating to bring together data, software and tuned models aimed at developing custom, purpose-built solutions in the drug development lifecycle.

Sanofi’s collaboration with Formation Bio and OpenAI for AI-driven drug development is the first of its kind within the pharma and life sciences industries.

With the help of this partnership with Formation Bio and OpenAI, Sanofi is looking to become the first pharmaceutical company substantially powered by AI.

Sanofi is strongly deploying AI, data science and computational expertise to develop first and best-in-class medicines for patients who are looking for innovative treatments.

We note that there is a huge potential for AI to accelerate and shape the future of drug development.

Last month, Moderna MRNA entered into a collaboration with OpenAI to co-develop and advance mRNA medicines.

With this deal, MRNA is looking to bring a new generation of medicines to patients in need.

Moderna is looking to integrate generative AI to advance its broad and diverse portfolio of mRNA medicines and vaccines.

