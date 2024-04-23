Sanofi (SNY) Rilzabrutinib Shows Benefit in Blood Disorder Study

Sanofi SNY announced positive data from the phase III LUNA 3 study, which evaluated its covalent BTK inhibitor, rilzabrutinib, for treating patients with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), an autoimmune blood disorder.

The LUNA 3 study evaluated the safety and efficacy of rilzabrutinib versus placebo in adult and adolescent patients with persistent or chronic ITP.

Data from the study showed that treatment with twice-daily oral rilzabrutinib (400 mg) led to durable platelet response, the primary endpoint of the LUNA 3 study, in significantly higher proportion of adult patients with persistent or chronic ITP as compared to placebo.

The data underscore the potential of rilzabrutinib to provide a clinically meaningful benefit to patients living with ITP. Moreover, the safety profile of rilzabrutinib was similar to that seen in previous clinical studies.

Building on the success of the LUNA 3 study, SNY plans to make regulatory filings for rilzabrutinib in ITP in the United States and in the European Union by 2024-end.

Shares of Sanofi have declined 5.2% so far this year against the industry’s rise of 8.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The FDA has already granted a Fast Track designation and an Orphan Drug designation to rilzabrutinib for the treatment of ITP.

Apart from ITP, rilzabrutinib is being studied in various mid to late-stage studies for treating several immune-mediated diseases. The candidate is being evaluated in a phase II study for treating asthma.

Two different phase IIb studies are investigating rilzabrutinib in IgG4-related disease and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Data from both these studies are expected in the second half of 2024.

Meanwhile, SNY plans to begin separate phase III studies evaluating rilzabrutinib for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria and prurigo nodularis later in 2024.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sanofi currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LGND and ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA Biologics’ 2024 earnings per share have improved from 22 cents to 30 cents. Year to date, shares of ADMA have rallied 37.2%.

ADMA’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once, the average surprise being 85.00%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Ligand’s 2024 earnings per share have improved from $4.42 to $4.56. Year to date, shares of LGND have decreased 4%.

Earnings of LGND beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 84.81%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2024 earnings per share have improved from $4.12 to $4.43. Year to date, shares of ANIP have jumped 19%.

Earnings of ANIP beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 109.06%.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.