Sanofi (SNY), Regeneron Dupixent sBLA Accepted for FDA Review

Sanofi SNY announced that the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for the label expansion of asthma drug Dupixent (dupilumab) has been accepted for review by the FDA.

The sBLA is seeking approval for the drug to treat adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), which is not adequately controlled with the current standard of treatment — H1 antihistamine medication.

The regulatory body has set a target action date of Oct 22, 2023.

CSU is an inflammatory skin condition, primarily occurring due to type 2 inflammation. This causes sudden and debilitating hives and swelling on the skin.

The sBLA was supported by positive data from two phase III trials (LIBERTY-CUPID Studies A and B), evaluating Dupixent in two patients with uncontrolled CSU. Study A was conducted in CSU patients who were uncontrolled on standard-of-care antihistamines, with efficacy and safety data supporting the submission. Study B was conducted in CSU patients who were uncontrolled on standard-of-care antihistamines and refractory to omalizumab, with results providing additional supporting data.

Dupilumab was developed by Sanofi, in collaboration with its partner Regeneron REGN. We note that Dupixent is approved in the United States and EU for atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP), prurigo nodularis and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

Sanofi markets Dupixent and Kevzara in partnership with Regeneron. While Sanofi records sales of drugs, REGN records its share of profits/losses in connection with the global sales of Dupixent and Kevzara.

The drug is also being evaluated in a broad range of diseases driven by type 2 inflammation or other allergic processes, including pediatric EoE, atopic hand and foot dermatitis, chronic inducible urticaria-cold, CSU, chronic pruritus of unknown origin, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with evidence of type 2 inflammation, chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyposis, allergic fungal rhinosinusitis, allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis and bullous pemphigoid.

