Sanofi (SNY) Posts Upbeat Long-Term Outlook, Enhances R&D Focus

At its R&D event held on Dec 6, Sanofi SNY forwarded ambitious plans to accelerate its future growth. It also stated the intent to establish itself as a powerhouse in the immunology area.

Sales Outlook

Sanofi expects to generate annual sales of over €10 billion by 2030, driven by recently launched products like Altuviiio (for hemophilia A), Sarclisa (for multiple myeloma) and Tzield (for diabetes) and future pharmaceutical products, which are currently under late-stage development.

Management also reiterated its expectation to generate more than €10 billion in annual vaccine sales by 2030. The annual vaccine sales also include the recently-approved RSV antibody Beyfortus, which Sanofi markets in collaboration with AstraZeneca AZN.

Over the next few years, Sanofi expects to record low double-digit annual sales growth from blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent. The upside is expected to be driven by a potential approval in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) space, which represents an immense opportunity for the company.

Dupixent is a key driver of Sanofi’s topline. The drug is marketed by the company in partnership with Regeneron REGN. Per the terms of the partnership, sales of Dupixent are recorded by Sanofi, while Regeneron records its share of profits/losses in connection with the global sales of the drug.

Year to date, Sanofi's stock has declined 5.1% compared with an increase of 5.0% of the industry.



Pipeline Development

The France-based pharma giant also claimed to have 12 drugs under clinical development, which have blockbuster potential and are capable of reaching peak sales in the range of €2.0-€5.0 billion.

Out of these 12 candidates, management claims three candidates, namely amlitelimab (for eczema), frexalimab (for multiple sclerosis) and SAR441566 (for rheumatoid arthritis), as "pipeline-in-a-product" assets which have the potential to generate more than €5 billion in peak sales. Per Sanofi, the "pipeline-in-a-product" assets are multi-indication assets that have the potential to treat several conditions and currently have low market penetration.

To achieve these targets, Sanofi announced that in the future, it will increase its R&D investments to strengthen its position in immunology treatments. The raised R&D spending are likely to lead to a 50% increase in late-stage studies in 2024 and 2025.

Through this increased R&D investment, management expects 25 data readouts for assets that are in mid- to late-stage development and up to 19 regulatory submissions for its pharma assets over the next two years.

Our Take

The above announcements come just a little over a month after Sanofi gave a disappointing preliminary outlook for 2024 and 2025. At its third-quarterearnings conference call management scrapped its previously issued 32% adjusted operating margin target for 2025 to account for increased R&D spending and a higher tax rate. Hence, investors have been seeking clarity from the management on the company’s long-term financial outlook.

In its third-quarter 2023 earnings results, Sanofi’s top line was driven by higher Dupixent sales and contribution from AstraZeneca-partnered Beyfortus and Altuviiio, which partially offset the impact of Aubagio generic competition and lower sales from mature products in the General Medicines segment.

