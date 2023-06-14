Sanofi (SNY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sanofi (SNY) closed at $50.72, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 7.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sanofi as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.41 billion, up 5.89% from the year-ago period.

SNY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.47 per share and revenue of $49.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.76% and +9.2%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sanofi should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% lower. Sanofi is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Sanofi's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.78, so we one might conclude that Sanofi is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SNY has a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

