Sanofi (SNY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sanofi (SNY) closed at $50.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNY as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SNY is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.44 billion, down 2.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $41.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.81% and +3.5%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SNY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.69% lower. SNY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SNY has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.77 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.77, which means SNY is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that SNY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.