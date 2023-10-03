Sanofi (SNY) Inks Deal With J&J to Develop E. coli Vaccine

Sanofi SNY announced that it has entered into an agreement with Johnson & Johnson JNJ to develop and commercialize a first-in-class vaccine candidate against extraintestinal pathogenic E. coli (“ExPEC”).

Per the terms of the agreement, both Sanofi and J&J will co-fund current and future R&D costs to develop the ExPEC vaccine, which is being evaluated in an ongoing late-stage (E.mbrace study). Sanofi will pay $175 million to J&J as an upfront payment for entering into the agreement. J&J will also be eligible to receive potential milestone payments.

The companies also agreed to a profit-share arrangement in six countries — the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K. For the rest of the world, Sanofi will pay royalties and sales milestones to J&J.

This collaboration with J&J reflects Sanofi’s commitment to advancing its vaccine portfolio and addressing unmet medical needs. The novel ExPEC vaccine will likely complement Sanofi’s older adult vaccine portfolio.

The ongoing E.mbrace study is designed to evaluate the efficacy of the 9-valent ExPEC vaccine (“ExPEC9V”) over placebo in preventing invasive E. coli disease caused by ExPEC9V O-serotypes in older adults (aged 60 years and above). The study is currently enrolling participants.

Shares of Sanofi have increased 10.6% year to date compared with the industry’s 4.2% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ExPEC is a leading cause of sepsis, mainly in older adults. Per the World Health Organization (“WHO”), sepsis is a life-threatening condition wherein the body’s immune system has an extreme response to an infection, thereby causing damage to one’s tissues and organs.

Through the ExPEC vaccine, Sanofi aims to reduce the disease burden on the human body and rising hospitalization costs, thereby positively impacting public health.

Sanofi Price

Sanofi price | Sanofi Quote

