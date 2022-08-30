Sanofi (SNY) Hemophilia A Drug BLA Gets FDA Priority Tag

Sanofi SNY announced that the FDA has granted priority review to its biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval of its novel recombinant factor VIII therapy, efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001), for the treatment of people with hemophilia A. The FDA’s decision on the BLA is expected on Feb 28, 2023.

Sanofi is collaborating with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) for the development and commercialization of efanesoctocog alfa.

Sanofi stock has declined 18.8% this year so far compared with the industry’s decrease of 1.6%.

The BLA filing was based on data from the XTEND-1 pivotal phase III study evaluating efanesoctocog alfa in previously treated adults and adolescents with severe hemophilia A, a rare genetic disorder. The study showed that treatment with efanesoctocog alfa led to clinically meaningful prevention of bleeds and showed superiority to prior factor prophylaxis based on an intra-patient comparison. In the study, efanesoctocog alfa led to reduced annualized bleeding rates.

Efanesoctocog alfa enjoys the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation as well as Orphan Drug designation. In Europe, a regulatory application is expected to be filed next year, following the availability of data from an ongoing pediatric study — XTEND-Kids.

Apart from efanesoctocog alfa, Sanofi has another pipeline candidate, fitusiran, which is being studied in late-stage studies for rare genetic disorders, hemophilia A and B.

Xenpozyme/olipudase alfa was approved to treat patients with non-Central Nervous System manifestations of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD), a rare, progressive, and potentially life-threatening genetic disease in Europe in June. Xenpozyme is already approved in Japan for ASMD. An application seeing approval for olipudase alfa is under review in the United States, with a decision expected in a couple of months.

