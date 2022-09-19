Sanofi (SNY) Gets CHMP Nod for Enjaymo in Hemolytic Anemia

Sanofi SNY announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) recommended approving Enjaymo (sutimlimab), its C1 protein inhibitor, to treat hemolytic anemia in adult patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD).

A final decision by the European Commission (EC) is expected by year-end.

The CHMP decision is based on positive data from two late-stage clinical studies – CADZENA and CARDINAL – which evaluated Enjaymo in adult patients with CAD. While the CADZENA study evaluated the drug in patients without a recent history of blood transfusion in the past six months, the CARDINAL study evaluated the drug in patients with a history of blood cell transfusion.

CAD is a rare type of hemolytic anemia (i.e., breakdown of red blood cells) wherein the body’s immune system mistakenly destroys healthy red blood cells. A monoclonal antibody, Enjaymo is designed to target and inhibit C1 protein, which is a part of the innate immune system. This, in turn, prevents the destruction of healthy red blood cells.

Enjaymo was approved by the FDA in early February as the first and currently the only approved treatment for red blood cell transfusion due to hemolysis in adults with CAD.

In a separate press release, Sanofi announced that the CHMP has also recommended granting marketing authorization to nirsevimab, a long-acting antibody. The antibody has been developed for preventing respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants during their first RSV season. The antibody has been developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca AZN. If approved, the product is expected to be marketed under the trade name Beyfortus.

The CHMP’s endorsement is based on data from multiple studies, which were part of the Beyfortus clinical development program. These studies achieved their primary endpoint and showed a consistent drug safety profile in study participants.

Sanofi and AstraZeneca entered into an agreement in 2017 to develop and commercialize Beyfortus. Per the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will be responsible for manufacturing and development activities, while SNY will be responsible for commercialization of the same once it receives approval.

