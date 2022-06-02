Sanofi (SNY) Gets Breakthrough Therapy Tag for Hemophilia A Drug

Sanofi SNY announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to its novel recombinant factor VIII therapy, efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001), for the treatment of people with hemophilia A.

A Breakthrough Therapy status is granted to medicines being evaluated for serious conditions where early clinical evidence indicates said medicines’ potential for substantial improvement over available therapies.

The Breakthrough Therapy tag was granted based on data from the phase III XTEND-1 study that evaluated efanesoctocog alfa for the treatment of hemophilia A, a rare and fatal bleeding disorder.

Sanofi is collaborating with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) for the development and commercialization of efanesoctocog alfa.

In March 2022, Sanofi and Sobi announced that the phase III study, XTEND-1, investigating efanesoctocog alfa for treating hemophilia A, met its primary as well as secondary endpoints.

Data from the XTEND-1 study will support regulatory application submissions across the globe, including the FDA, in mid-2022. A European regulatory application will be filed in 2023 following the availability of data from an ongoing pediatric study — XTEND-Kids.

Several approved replacement therapies for hemophilia A are available in the market, including Roche’s RHHBY Hemlibra.

RHHBY has seen strong uptake for Hemlibra since its launch.

Roche is developing a factor VIII gene transfer treatment for hemophilia A in a phase I/II study. Roche added the investigation of the hemophilia gene therapy with the acquisition of Spark Therapeutics in 2019.

Several pharma/biotech companies like Roche, BioMarin and Pfizer are also developing novel gene therapies targeting the inherited disorder.

