Sanofi (SNY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sanofi (SNY) closed the most recent trading day at $39.92, moving +1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.02% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 8.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sanofi as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.37 billion, up 0.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.05 per share and revenue of $44.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.38% and +0.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sanofi. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% lower within the past month. Sanofi is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sanofi's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.36, which means Sanofi is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that SNY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



