Sanofi (SNY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sanofi (SNY) closed the most recent trading day at $49.83, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.87% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sanofi as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 13.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.51 billion, up 0.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sanofi. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher. Sanofi currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sanofi is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.64.

It is also worth noting that SNY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

