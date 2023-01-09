Sanofi (SNY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sanofi (SNY) closed at $48.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.06% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sanofi as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Sanofi is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.36 billion, down 0.57% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sanofi. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.22% higher within the past month. Sanofi is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sanofi is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.68, so we one might conclude that Sanofi is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that SNY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

