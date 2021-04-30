Sanofi (SNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

Sanofi (SNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.351 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -20.5% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNY was $52.71, representing a -4.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $55 and a 19.5% increase over the 52 week low of $44.11.

SNY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). SNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.87. Zacks Investment Research reports SNY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.73%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNY as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA)

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

iShares, Inc. (EZU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVLU with an increase of 13.45% over the last 100 days. EWQ has the highest percent weighting of SNY at 6.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.