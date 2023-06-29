Sanofi smacks Mylan's demand for EpiPen litigation costs as 'entirely improper'

By Mike Scarcella

June 29 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to curb Mylan's bid to recover litigation costs in an antitrust lawsuit, calling the rival pharmaceutical company's court tab "improper" in a dispute over the market for the EpiPen auto-injector device.

Sanofi's attorneys at Weil, Gotshal & Manges in a filing in Kansas federal court argued that most of Mylan's request for more than $776,000 in costs — including deposition fees and transcription services — should be rejected.

Mylan, now part of Pennsylvania-based healthcare company Viatris VTRS.O, is seeking to recover litigation costs after successfully defending against Sanofi's allegations.

The two companies said they were unable to reach an agreement over costs, and now the dispute will unfold in federal court.

Representatives for Sanofi and Mylan did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Thursday.

Sanofi sued Mylan in 2017, accusing it of using pricing and exclusive dealing to restrict competition for its life-saving EpiPen allergy treatment.

Sanofi did not prevail, and the U.S. Supreme Court in April upheld an order against the French company that said it failed to show how Mylan's tactics were illegal. Sanofi for several years sold a competing auto-injector.

Mylan told the Kansas court that in defending itself it "reasonably and necessarily incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs."

In their filing, lawyers for Sanofi told U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree that Mylan was unfairly seeking to recover costs based on counterclaims that did not stick.

"Courts routinely reject costs associated with such unsuccessful claims," Sanofi's attorneys said.

Sanofi's attorneys also argued that Mylan wants to recover "numerous costs" tied to a law firm, Hogan Lovells, that represented Mylan in a related consumer class action but not in Sanofi's lawsuit.

Crabtree has presided over multidistrict litigation involving the EpiPen device.

Last year, Mylan agreed to pay $264 million to end consumer class claims that it took steps to delay generic competition. EpiPen manufacturer Pfizer in 2021 said it would pay $345 million to resolve EpiPen pricing claims. Both companies denied any wrongdoing.

The case is Sanofi-Aventis U.S. v. Mylan Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, No. 2:17-md-02785-DDC-TJJ.

For Sanofi: Yehudah Buchweitz and Eric Hochstadt of Weil, Gotshal and Manges

For Mylan: Deno Himonas and Jeremy Brodis of Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones)

