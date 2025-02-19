News & Insights

Markets
SNY

Sanofi Signs Share Purchase Deal To Sell 50% Controlling Stake In Opella To CD&R

February 19, 2025 — 01:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced Wednesday that it has signed the share purchase agreement for the sale of a 50% controlling stake in its consumer healthcare business, Opella, to private equity firm CD&R.

In October last year, the company had announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to sell the stake in Opella to CD&R. The valuation of Opella was then based on an enterprise value of 16 billion euros.

Sanofi now said the agreement follows completion of the required social and corporate procedures.

Bpifrance is expected to participate as a minority shareholder with around 2% stake in Opella, with Sanofi remaining a significant shareholder.

The terms of the transaction remain unchanged from those previously disclosed.

The deal closure is expected to take place in the second quarter at the earliest.

Sanofi noted that the transaction remains subject to obtaining customary regulatory approvals from the competent authorities.

Headquartered in France, Opella employs over 11,000 people and operates in 100 countries, supported by 13 strategic manufacturing sites and four science and innovation development centers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.