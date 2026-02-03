Markets

Sanofi Signs Mandate For EUR 1 Bln Share Buyback

February 03, 2026 — 01:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SAN.PA), a French pharmaceutical and healthcare company, on Monday said it has signed a mandate to execute a 1 billion euros share buyback program in 2026.

The mandate follows the company's January 29 announcement of its intention to carry out the buyback.

Under the agreement signed on February 2, the company will repurchase its own shares for a total consideration of up to 1 billion euros between February 3 and December 31, at the latest.

On Monday, Sanofi had closed at $47.27, 0.23 cents higher on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 1.07 cents higher before ending the trade at $46.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.