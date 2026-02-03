Sanofi Signs Mandate For EUR 1 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SAN.PA), a French pharmaceutical and healthcare company, on Monday said it has signed a mandate to execute a 1 billion euros share buyback program in 2026.

The mandate follows the company's January 29 announcement of its intention to carry out the buyback.

Under the agreement signed on February 2, the company will repurchase its own shares for a total consideration of up to 1 billion euros between February 3 and December 31, at the latest.

On Monday, Sanofi had closed at $47.27, 0.23 cents higher on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 1.07 cents higher before ending the trade at $46.20.

