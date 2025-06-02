Sanofi Signs a $9.5B Agreement to Acquire Blueprint Medicines

Sanofi SNY announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blueprint Medicines BPMC for a total deal value of up to $9.5 billion. Following the announcement, shares of BPMC are up 26% today. Subject to the fulfillment of certain customary closing conditions, Sanofi currently expects to complete the acquisition in the third quarter of 2025.

The impending acquisition will add Blueprint Medicines’ only marketed product, Ayvakit (avapritinib), an inhibitor of KIT and PDGFRA proteins, to Sanofi’s commercial portfolio, expanding the latter’s presence in rare immunological diseases.Ayvakit was initially approved in the United States and the EU to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Later, the drug’s label was expanded by respective regulatory authorities in both geographies to treat advanced and indolent systemic mastocytosis (SM).

The acquisition will also add Blueprint Medicines’ innovative pipeline candidates to Sanofi’s early-stage immunology pipeline.

In the first quarter of 2025, product revenues from Ayvakit sales totaled $149.4 million, representing a 61% year-over-year increase, driven by new patient starts, low discontinuation rates, and a high compliance rate. The company expects to achieve Ayvakit sales of $2 billion by 2030.

SNY/BPMC Deal’s Financial Considerations in Detail

Under the terms of the acquisition, Sanofi will pay $129 per share in cash upon closing the deal, indicating a premium of approximately 27% over the closing price of BPMC on Friday, resulting in an equity value of approximately $9.1 billion.

In addition, Blueprint Medicines shareholders will receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR), entitling them to two potential milestone payments of $2 and $4 per CVR, contingent on the achievement of future development and regulatory milestones for BLU-808. Including these potential CVR payments, the total equity value of the transaction, approximately amounts to a whopping $9.5 billion.

Sanofi clarified that the BPMC acquisition will not materially impact its financial guidance for 2025.

What's Sanofi’s Intent Behind the Deal?

Sanofi has a strong immunology and neuro-inflammation pipeline, which includes 12 potential blockbuster assets in phase III development, including amlitelimab, frexalimab and tolebrutinib. Through this deal, SNY intends to expand its immunology pipeline and establish itself as a leading immunology company.

Last month, Sanofi completed the acquisition of California-based Dren Bio’s investigational bispecific antibody, DR-0201, for a financial consideration of up to $1.9 billion. The candidate is being evaluated in two ongoing early-stage studies — B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma and autoimmune diseases.

The potential success in the development of the above candidates will help the company narrow its dependence on the blockbuster immunology drug Dupixent, which is marketed in collaboration with Regeneron. This drug is currently a key top-line driver for both SNY and REGN. In first-quarter 2025, Sanofi recorded €3.48 billion from Dupixent product sales, indicating 20% year-over-year growth. The reported Dupixent sales figure accounted for about a third of the company’s total first-quarter revenues.

SNY/BPMC Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Sanofi and Blueprint Medicines currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

