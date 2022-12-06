Sanofi Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sanofi (Symbol: SNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.70, changing hands as high as $49.75 per share. Sanofi shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNY's low point in its 52 week range is $36.91 per share, with $58.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.55.

