US Markets
REGN

Sanofi sees faster profit growth on Dupixent, flu vaccine

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French drugmaker Sanofi on Friday projected faster earnings growth this year on strong demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent and for its flu vaccines.

Oct 28 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA on Friday projected faster earnings growth this year on strong demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent and for its flu vaccines.

In a statement, Sanofi said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to grow by about 16%, not taking into account an expected positive currency impact of between 9.5% and 10.5%.

It had previously forecast adjusted earnings per share to grow by a currency-adjusted 15%.

Sanofi's third-quarter business operating income, or adjusted earnings before interest and tax, rose 26.5% to 4.5 billion euros ($4.49 billion), well ahead of an average analyst estimate of 4.17 billion euros.

A strong U.S. dollar also boosted the value of its overseas revenues.

($1 = 1.0015 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular