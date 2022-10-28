Sanofi sees faster profit growth on Dupixent, flu vaccine

Oct 28 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA on Friday projected faster earnings growth this year on strong demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent and for its flu vaccines.

In a statement, Sanofi said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to grow by about 16%, not taking into account an expected positive currency impact of between 9.5% and 10.5%.

It had previously forecast adjusted earnings per share to grow by a currency-adjusted 15%.

Sanofi's third-quarter business operating income, or adjusted earnings before interest and tax, rose 26.5% to 4.5 billion euros ($4.49 billion), well ahead of an average analyst estimate of 4.17 billion euros.

A strong U.S. dollar also boosted the value of its overseas revenues.

($1 = 1.0015 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

