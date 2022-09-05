US Markets

Sanofi sees EU regulatory decision on its COVID booster in weeks

Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The European Union's drugs regulator may be a few weeks from a decision to approve the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi and its British partner GSK [GSKGC.UL], a Sanofi executive said on Monday.

Thomas Triomphe, Sanofi's executive vice-president for vaccines, told a hearing in the European Parliament that he believed the European Medicines Agency would decide on the possible approval of the vaccine in few weeks.

