Sanofi seeks to launch blood disorder drug this year - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 19, 2023 — 08:05 am EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA SASY.PA plans to launch a drug for rare bleeding disorder hemophilia A this year, Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson told CNBC in an interview on Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year accepted the marketing application for the therapy, which is being developed in collaboration with Swedish drugmaker Sobi SOBIV.ST, and is expected to decide on an approval status by Feb. 28.

Hemophilia A is an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot normally. About 400 babies are born with this condition every year, although the exact number of people affected is not known, according to government data.

