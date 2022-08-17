US Markets

Sanofi scraps development of amcenestrant breast cancer treatment

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
French healthcare company Sanofi said it would end the development programme of amcenestrant, an estrogen receptor degrader aimed at curing breast cancer.

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi SASY.PA said it would end the development programme of amcenestrant, an estrogen receptor degrader aimed at curing breast cancer.

Sanofi said the drug, which was used in combination with an agent known as palbociclib in the study, "did not meet the prespecified boundary for continuation in comparison with the control arm and recommended stopping the trial."

"All other studies of amcenestrant, including in early-stage breast cancer (AMEERA-6), will be discontinued," added Sanofi.

In March, Sanofi's shares were hit when the company announced a first setback linked to the development of the drug during a second-phase study.

Amcenestrant belongs to a drug class known as selective oestrogen receptor degraders (SERD) to fight tumours that grow in response to oestrogen, which are estimated to account for up to 80% of all breast cancer cases.

