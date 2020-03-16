Sanofi says production running as per normal, sees no shortages

Contributor
Matthias Blamont Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Sanofi on Monday said its production sites were running normally in Europe and elsewhere as the coronavirus outbreak hits business activity globally, although the drugmaker h has put in place contigency plans to ensure continuity.

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA on Monday said its production sites were running normally in Europe and elsewhere as the coronavirus outbreak hits business activity globally, although the drugmaker h has put in place contigency plans to ensure continuity.

"At this time, we do not anticipate shortages for patients resulting from the current situation," a spokesman with the French drugmaker said.

"Sanofi is closely monitoring the situation and putting specific actions in place to enable business continuity and the supply and ditribution of our important medicines."

Sanofi operates 73 industrial locations in 32 countries.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, editing by Louise Heavens)

((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5054;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More