Sanofi Says Late-stage Trial On Sutimlimab Meets Primary, Secondary Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) said that a pivotal Phase 3 open-label, single-arm trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of sutimlimab in people with primary cold agglutinin disease met its primary and secondary endpoints.

Cold Agglutinin Disease is a serious, chronic rare blood disease in which a part of the body's immune system called the complement system mistakenly attacks a person's own healthy red blood cell.

Sanofi plans to submit a Biologics License Application for sutimlimab, for which it has received Breakthrough Therapy designation, to the US Food and Drug Administration in the near future.

