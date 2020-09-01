Sanofi says Kevzara drug fails as possible COVID-19 treatment

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA said on Tuesday its rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara - which it produces with partner Regeneron REGN.O - failed to meet the main goals of a U.S. study testing it in the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

At this time, Sanofi and Regeneron do not anticipate conducting further clinical studies for Kevzara in COVID-19, Sanofi added.

"Although this trial did not yield the results we hoped for, we are proud of the work that was achieved by the team to further our understanding of the potential use of Kevzara for the treatment of COVID-19," said Sanofi's Global Head of Research and Development John Reed.

"At Sanofi, we are committed to help combat the global COVID-19 pandemic, including developing vaccine candidates that can be manufactured at large scale," he added.

